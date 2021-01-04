Open Platform Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $963,149.61 and $484,540.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00127606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00181129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00536731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00285320 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050434 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

