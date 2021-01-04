OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Raised to $50.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OPRX opened at $31.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $470.80 million, a P/E ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

