OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $33.36. 276,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 133,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPRX. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.04 million, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

