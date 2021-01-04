ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Down 7.7%

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.85. 2,336,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 767,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORBC. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

