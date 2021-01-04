Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.0720 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and $286,181.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00324862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023049 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

