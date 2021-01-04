Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $466,009.29 and $16.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,003.97 or 0.99752747 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00271952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00490771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00145593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002773 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007253 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00036909 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.