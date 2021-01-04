Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.01 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $84.87 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023266 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

