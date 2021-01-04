Origin Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $24.38 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $24.38 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,589,419 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

