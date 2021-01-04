Orion Protocol Price Reaches $2.40 (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $39.75 million and $4.63 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00007692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00126931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00261478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00527444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00283092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,570,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

