Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.63

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 156688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Orocobre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

