Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.36. Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 13,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$15.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79.

About Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU)

Orsu Metals Corporation (ÂOrsuÂ or the ÂCompanyÂ) is a publicly-traded company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The Company's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (ÂTSX-VÂ) under the symbol OSU. The corporate office of the Company is located at Unit 1 – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, B.C., Canada, V4B 1E6.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.