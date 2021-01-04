Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have commented on OTTR. BidaskClub lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Otter Tail by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

