Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Down 6.9%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.21. 2,635,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,658,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.