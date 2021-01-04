Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on OUTKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.02 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

