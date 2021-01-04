Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.79 and last traded at $52.59. 625,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 349,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on OM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

