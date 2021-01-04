Own (CHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Own token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00309036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022928 BTC.

About Own

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/@owndata . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official website is owndata.network . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Own

