Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.04

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Basin Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $967.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

