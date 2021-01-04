Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 107,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $137.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

