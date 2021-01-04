Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.06

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.06 and last traded at $137.76, with a volume of 1572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.