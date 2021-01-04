PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $38.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.