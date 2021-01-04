Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Raised by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 3.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $24,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $351.66. 1,408,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.13 and its 200-day moving average is $262.05. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,838,372.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.71.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.