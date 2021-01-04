Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

PAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of PAM opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

