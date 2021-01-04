Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Buys C$39,000.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at C$120,510.
Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,285.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.
- On Thursday, October 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 55,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00.
- On Monday, October 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.
- On Thursday, October 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.
- On Thursday, October 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 2,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,180.00.
- On Tuesday, October 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 37,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,830.00.
Shares of CVE POE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,119. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$41.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.
About Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.