Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Buys C$39,000.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at C$120,510.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,285.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 55,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 2,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 37,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,830.00.

Shares of CVE POE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,119. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$41.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

