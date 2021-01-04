Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 50,000 Shares

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,420.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,285.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 55,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 2,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 37,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$21,830.00.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.80. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

