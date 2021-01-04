Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post sales of $460.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.82 million and the highest is $474.58 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $417.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.41.

Shares of PZZA opened at $84.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 242.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

