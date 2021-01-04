Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Director Jay Dallas Dodds Acquires 4,525 Shares

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Director Jay Dallas Dodds bought 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,738.35.

Shares of PLC traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$27.35. 51,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.48 million and a P/E ratio of 62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. Park Lawn Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2293218 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

