Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.36. 7,798,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

