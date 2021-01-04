Park National Corp OH Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,685,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $30.02 on Monday, hitting $1,722.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,049. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,763.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,588.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,799.96.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

