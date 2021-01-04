Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 72,924 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 270,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 7,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,115,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

