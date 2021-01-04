Park National Corp OH Sells 10,257 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 319,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,471,000 after buying an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,015,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,854. The firm has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

