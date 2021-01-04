Park National Corp OH Sells 1,449 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $163.59. 1,799,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

