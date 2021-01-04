Park National Corp OH Sells 4,031 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.01. 2,227,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,684. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

