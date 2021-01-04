Park National Corp OH Sells 563 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $15.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $484.99. The stock had a trading volume of 235,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.68. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,232 shares of company stock worth $4,386,892. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

