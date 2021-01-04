Park National Corp OH Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,305,000 after purchasing an additional 322,249 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,516,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

