Parkgene (GENE) Price Down 75.8% This Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Parkgene has traded down 75.8% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $235,808.69 and $59.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00336438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00023823 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

