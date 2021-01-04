Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.45.
Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$40.56. 106,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Parkland Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 29.96.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.
About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
