Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.45.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$40.56. 106,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Parkland Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 29.96.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. Analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 2.0045407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

