Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) were up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 403,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 218,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $227,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.