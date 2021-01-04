Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PASG. BidaskClub cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

PASG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Passage Bio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

