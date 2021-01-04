Patientory Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $627,873.46 and $9,522.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00345136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024025 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

