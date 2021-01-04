Patron (PAT) Trading Up 33.7% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX, HitBTC and Exrates. In the last week, Patron has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $29,410.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, CoinBene, Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

