PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 7.1% Higher

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.27. 4,389,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,028,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $121.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PAVmed by 91.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

