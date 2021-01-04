Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.23 million and $177.81 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitMart, DigiFinex and OKCoin. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKCoin, KuCoin, C2CX, Bitfinex, Coinbit, CoinEx, Kyber Network, HitBTC, WazirX, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, BW.com, MXC, TOKOK, Coinall, DDEX, Crex24, BitMart, ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitrue, ZB.COM, Binance, Iquant, Coinsuper, BitMax, CoinPlace, SouthXchange, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, BigONE, Bit-Z, FCoin, BCEX, Bittrex, CoinBene, P2PB2B and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

