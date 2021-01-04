Paxos Standard Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $233.29 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00127174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00536101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00286173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050658 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.