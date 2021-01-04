Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Raised to $18.00

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its target price raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PAYA stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $13.22. 437,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 0.02. Paya has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

