Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Raised to $18.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its target price raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of PAYA stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $13.22. 437,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 0.02. Paya has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.