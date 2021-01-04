Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $103.00 at Argus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Paychex stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,448,737 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

