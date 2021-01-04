PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,681,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,617,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $244.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average is $195.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

