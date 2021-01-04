PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Achieves $20.98 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $20.98 million and approximately $333,473.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAK is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

