Peculium (PCL) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Peculium has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $7,504.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. In the last week, Peculium has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00345136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024025 BTC.

About Peculium

PCL is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

