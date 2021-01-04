PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.30. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,434 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $97.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.24.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 116.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

