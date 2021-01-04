Peercoin (PPC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64,822.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $9.50 million and $64,822.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,688,118 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

